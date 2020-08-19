Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.35

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and traded as low as $15.12. Meritage Hospitality Group shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82.

About Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of November 13, 2018, it operated 314 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.