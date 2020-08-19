Metal Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Metal has a market cap of $22.87 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metal has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002976 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039363 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $652.16 or 0.05556645 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002858 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029612 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.