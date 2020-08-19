MetaMorph Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Mercatox, BiteBTC and IDEX. MetaMorph has a market cap of $175,952.63 and approximately $73,707.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039368 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.41 or 0.05569654 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003483 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00046148 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 249,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,346,875 tokens. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Mercatox, IDEX, BiteBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

