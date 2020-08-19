Metaverse ETP Price Tops $0.17 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001410 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $13.06 million and $233,608.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.95 or 0.03478716 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00057984 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,779,831 coins and its circulating supply is 78,779,726 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

