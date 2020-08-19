Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Short Interest Update

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the July 30th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 2.24.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.39 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Methanex will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEOH. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $21.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 97.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 485,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 240,207 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the second quarter worth about $1,621,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the second quarter worth about $3,652,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 34.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 110,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the second quarter worth about $2,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.