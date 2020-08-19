Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Metlife makes up approximately 2.8% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Metlife by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,331,000 after buying an additional 2,695,512 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Metlife by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981,846 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Metlife by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,439,000 after purchasing an additional 218,203 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Metlife by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,227,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,360,000 after purchasing an additional 107,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,858,000 after buying an additional 981,327 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MET stock opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. Analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

