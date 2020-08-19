MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,790 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of MGIC Investment worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $8,454,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,505,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,331,000 after buying an additional 651,771 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,363,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,708,000 after buying an additional 646,254 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 4,517,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,694,000 after buying an additional 644,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 729,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 502,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTG. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.59.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Michael E. Lehman acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. MGIC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.83.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 42.08%. The company had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.