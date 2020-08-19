MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. MGM Growth Properties makes up approximately 1.6% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.21% of MGM Growth Properties worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,030. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGP. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.97.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

