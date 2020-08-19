MIB Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $479,835.33 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $479,835.33 and $10,153.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDCM and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004772 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin Token Profile

MIB uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 377,984,585 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,682,657 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

