MIB Coin (MIB) Price Down 19.7% This Week

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. One MIB Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $446,439.77 and approximately $9,492.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004728 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin Token Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 378,061,790 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,759,862 tokens. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, CoinBene and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.