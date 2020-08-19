Michael F. Marino III Acquires 2,000 Shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) insider Michael F. Marino III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $10,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael F. Marino III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Michael F. Marino III bought 3,567 shares of OptiNose stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $18,191.70.

OPTN stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09. OptiNose Inc has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $238.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 282.14% and a negative net margin of 265.88%. As a group, analysts expect that OptiNose Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 635.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 742,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 641,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,437,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 403,401 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,439,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 188,500 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 87,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OptiNose by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 82,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPTN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OptiNose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

