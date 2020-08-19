Michael Kauffman Sells 1,477 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Michael Kauffman sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $22,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Kauffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, July 15th, Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $145,725.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $146,475.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $122,775.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $138,750.00.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186.76% and a negative net margin of 228.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 108.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,045,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after acquiring an additional 544,295 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 865,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after buying an additional 379,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,313,000 after buying an additional 557,076 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KPTI shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.