Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Raised by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 572.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,189,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,288,000 after acquiring an additional 75,167 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 21.0% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period.

MCHP stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $113.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.64.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $344,029.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,993.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $239,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

