Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,477 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Microchip Technology worth $33,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 40,620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.64.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $344,029.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $351,849.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $108.54. 322,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,785. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.69. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

