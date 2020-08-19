Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.07. 320,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,950. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 302.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

