Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Short Interest Update

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the June 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 795,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Truist increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.1% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

MAA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.07. The stock had a trading volume of 320,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,950. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.38%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.