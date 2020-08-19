Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNMC) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNMC) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.68, approximately 2,391 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15.

