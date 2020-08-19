Midas Price Tops $1.49 (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Midas coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00012599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Midas has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Midas has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $5,642.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Midas alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00478390 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00021436 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000654 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003086 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000297 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001250 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

Midas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.