Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $385.49

Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.49 and traded as low as $380.00. Midwich Group shares last traded at $383.00, with a volume of 3,438 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $337.58 million and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 385.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 442.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Midwich Group Company Profile (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

