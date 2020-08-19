Mike C. Smith Sells 20,000 Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,093. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SFIX stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $24.98. 1,318,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -166.39 and a beta of 2.81. Stitch Fix Inc has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.54 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 184,546 shares in the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFIX. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub lowered Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.