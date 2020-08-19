Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of MLSS opened at $1.80 on Monday. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 565,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

