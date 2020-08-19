Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 255,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TIGO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,241. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.83). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

