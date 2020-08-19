MimbleWimbleCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $895,076.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $75.79 million and approximately $895,076.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $7.30 or 0.00061949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00755316 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004654 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001124 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,618,283 coins and its circulating supply is 10,387,020 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.