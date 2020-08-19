Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 7,204 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.7% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,714,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,810,664. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.89 billion, a PE ratio of -207.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Consumer Edge lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

