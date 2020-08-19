Minter Network (BIP) Market Capitalization Tops $17.75 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $17.75 million and approximately $296,481.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00140048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.31 or 0.01771791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00190924 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00031321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00136448 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 2,719,203,148 coins and its circulating supply is 2,513,993,581 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.

Minter Network Coin Trading

Minter Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

