MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.18

Shares of MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and traded as high as $29.75. MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR shares last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 1,822 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, and health care products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper, carbon fiber, synthetic fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.