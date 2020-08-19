Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 11,766 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,377 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 65,063 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 225.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 572,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 396,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 42.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 195,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 57,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.82. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

