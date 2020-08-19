Mixin Price Hits $177.75 on Top Exchanges (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for about $177.75 or 0.01513323 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a market cap of $92.04 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,807 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

