Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.74

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.74 and last traded at $52.15, with a volume of 1944056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNTA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 757.61% and a negative return on equity of 61.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 6,250 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 37,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,148,292.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,558,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTA. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 337.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

