MonaCoin Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00016214 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbank, Fisco, Zaif and Upbit. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $125.97 million and $3.29 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,819.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.43 or 0.03497887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.60 or 0.02501011 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00533144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.36 or 0.00781459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00058289 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.28 or 0.00662319 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00015819 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Zaif, Bitbank and Fisco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

