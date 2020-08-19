Monaker Group (OTCMKTS:MKGI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.35

Monaker Group Inc (OTCMKTS:MKGI)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and traded as low as $2.15. Monaker Group shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 47,509 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

Monaker Group (OTCMKTS:MKGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monaker Group stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monaker Group Inc (OTCMKTS:MKGI) by 532.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.64% of Monaker Group worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Monaker Group (OTCMKTS:MKGI)

Monaker Group, Inc, operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and auxiliary services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, or EXVG.com.

