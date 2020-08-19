Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 147,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

