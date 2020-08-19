Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313,555 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,661 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.2% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $61,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,344,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,278,936. The company has a market capitalization of $177.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

