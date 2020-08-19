Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,167,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,486 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $29,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,169,000 after buying an additional 3,606,983 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,879 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,997 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth about $80,259,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,411,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,333 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.04. 29,680,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,823,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. The firm has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

