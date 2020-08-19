Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $32.48 Million Holdings in Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,685,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.09% of ENI worth $32,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ENI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,644,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,061,000 after buying an additional 329,252 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 25.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,087,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after buying an additional 219,670 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 37.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 623,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after buying an additional 168,754 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENI in the second quarter valued at $2,690,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ENI by 80.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,374 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of ENI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,497. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.68. Eni SpA has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

