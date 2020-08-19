Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $48.88 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 47,476 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.8% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Visa were worth $48,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after buying an additional 1,335,945 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,190,096,000 after buying an additional 1,250,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,145,291 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,519,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,720,311. The firm has a market cap of $390.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.07.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.