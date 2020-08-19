Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Purchases 11,373 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in BP were worth $33,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in BP by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BP by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BP by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.36. 12,027,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,538,335. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BP plc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 42.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on BP. Societe Generale upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

