Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Takes $22.33 Million Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 323,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,331,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Sony by 4.2% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sony during the first quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Sony during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sony by 53.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sony by 56.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 55,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SNE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Sony from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Macquarie downgraded Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

SNE traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $82.98. 798,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,662. Sony Corp has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $84.14. The company has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.30.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

