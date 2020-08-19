Monero Classic (XMC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $852.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $852.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00003241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00775787 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004284 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000591 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

