Monero (XMR) Price Up 1.9% This Week

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Monero has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $110.22 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $91.31 or 0.00775787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, OKEx, OpenLedger DEX and Bitlish.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003241 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000591 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,670,595 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Coindeal, TradeOgre, B2BX, Livecoin, BTC Trade UA, Kraken, Coinut, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, Exmo, Huobi, Coinroom, Instant Bitex, Bitfinex, Mercatox, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cryptopia, Bitlish, Exrates, OpenLedger DEX, Graviex, CoinEx, Coinbe, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Crex24, Gate.io, Nanex, Binance, BTC-Alpha, BitBay, Bitbns, Liquid, OKEx, Poloniex, Ovis, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Bisq, Tux Exchange, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

