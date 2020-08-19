Monolith (TKN) Hits Market Cap of $23.72 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00006181 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and Livecoin. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $23.72 million and approximately $99,922.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monolith has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039363 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $652.16 or 0.05556645 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00046205 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.