Morgan Morris Purchases 2,500 Shares of H C Slingsby PLC (LON:SLNG) Stock

H C Slingsby PLC (LON:SLNG) insider Morgan Morris bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,536.80).

H C Slingsby PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 149 ($1.95). The company has a market cap of $675,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.91.

Get H C Slingsby alerts:

H C Slingsby (LON:SLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About H C Slingsby

H C Slingsby plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the merchanting and distribution of industrial and commercial equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of incidental purchasing supplies for various sectors, such as handling and lifting, wheel and castor, ladder and step, storage and shelving, office, safety and security, personal protective equipment and work wear, cleaning and hygiene, mailroom and packaging, workshop and maintenance, waste and recycling, premise, locker and cloakroom, sign and label, and flooring and matting.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for H C Slingsby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H C Slingsby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.