Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 763,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Netflix worth $1,008,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Netflix by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 95,794 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,971,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX opened at $491.87 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37. The company has a market cap of $216.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.56.

In related news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,892.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total transaction of $719,129.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,307,171.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,644 shares of company stock worth $101,726,542. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

