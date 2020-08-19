Morgan Stanley Trims RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Target Price to $205.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RNR. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.43.

NYSE:RNR opened at $178.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.44. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

