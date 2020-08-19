Morpheus Labs One Day Volume Reaches $2.37 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, FCoin, Liquid and HitBTC. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $13.47 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00140603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.01755883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00190672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000227 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00136418 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs’ genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

