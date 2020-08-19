Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Position Increased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,098,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,338 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Mosaic worth $13,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Mosaic by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 653,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 40,956 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 35,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.95.

MOS stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,805,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,802. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.73. Mosaic Co has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

