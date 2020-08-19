Mosaic (MOS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mosaic (NYSE: MOS):

8/11/2020 – Mosaic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $18.00 to $23.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Mosaic had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

7/9/2020 – Mosaic had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Mosaic for the second quarter of 2020 have been stable over the past month. The company is likely to gain from higher demand for fertilizers. Demand for phosphate and potash in North America is expected to be strong in the 2020 after three consecutive seasons of under-application of fertilizers. The Brazil-based Vale Fertilizantes acquisition is also expected to deliver significant synergies. The company should also benefit from cost-reduction initiatives and capacity expansion. However, the company faces challenges from lower phosphate demand in China. The coronavirus outbreak is impacting fertilizer demand in China. Margins in the Phosphates segment are also under pressure amid lower prices. Moreover, the company has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

6/29/2020 – Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

6/29/2020 – Mosaic was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

MOS stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Mosaic Co has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 27.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 115,093 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 11.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 18.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 190,267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 26.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,436,000 after purchasing an additional 336,423 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

