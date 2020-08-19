Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.64, 8,893 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 30,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF stock. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

