MovieBloc Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.02 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $17.44 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,410,480,205 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

