Ms&Ad Insurance Group Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ms&Ad Insurance Group Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:MSADY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 12,900.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:MSADY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.59. 56,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,394. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

MSADY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

About Ms&Ad Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

